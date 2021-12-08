Flood throws life out of gear in Tiruchy

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Floodwaters from Ariyar river breached into Pirattiyur and Punganur residential areas on Tuesday, for the second time in a week. Rescue operations are in full swing. As the Tiruchy-Dindigul stretch of National Highway was inundated for several kilometers, vehicles were diverted through Madurai-Tiruchy stretch pf the NH at Vannankovil. Police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic. Collector S Sivarasu inspected the ongoing repair works at Ariyar riverbank in Punganur area.

Speaking to TNIE, Saravanan, executive PWD engineer (Ariyar river division), said, “A three-hour downpour led to the flash flood in Ariyar river. The flow has crossed 75,000 cusec and remains the same. The excessive flow inundated Pirattiyur and Punganur areas. The breaches struck at the same spot where it occurred during November rains. Before we could complete the strengthening works, heavy rains breached the riverbank.” He added that water level is expected to recede by Wednesday and works are being carried out in war footing to prevent any damage.

Locals have raised concern about the British-era building in Sevalur area near Manapparai being damaged in the flood and demanded immediate action. Prasanna, a resident from Varma Nagar in Pirattiyur, said, “We request the Municipality and PWD to take steps to prevent the decades-old building from getting damaged. The situation could have well been prevented had the authorities taken up bank strengthening works meticulously after the November flood. The delay has led to the flooding of many residential areas. Now we had to spend all night securing our belongings.