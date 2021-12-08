IPS officer sexual harassment case: Victim ordered to be present

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After both parties failed to show up in court for the trial of the former special DGP accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM-Villupuram) on Tuesday ordered their presence in the next hearing on December 10.

The IPS officer, her husband, and the then ADSP Tiruchy had been summoned for a cross-examination by the former special DGP’s counsel. But neither they nor their counsel turned up on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two petitions by the former special DGP’s counsel were dismissed by the CJM on Tuesday. One of the petitions sought to transfer the trial to a court in Andhra Pradesh.