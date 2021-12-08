'Paramapada vasal' to take place at Srirangam temple sans public participation this time too

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Devotees would, for the second consecutive year, have to forego witnessing lord Nammperumal’s procession through the paramapada vasal (heaven's gate) as part of Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at the Srirangam Sri Renganathaswamy temple as the HR&CE Department has again barred entry during the event, in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Considered the biggest festival in the temple, lakhs of devotees would on a normal year arrive to witness the deity coming out of the paramapada vassal, which falls on December 14, a day after mohini alangaram on December 13.

Marimuthu, the Joint Commissioner at the temple, said, "According to the SOP, considering the prevailing pandemic situation, just like last year, the public will not be allowed inside the temple during the paramapatha vasal opening ritual this year."

"After 'mohini alangaram' on December 13, the temple doors will be shut at 8.00 pm. People will only be allowed after 7.00 am on December 14. However, as an alternative solution, the temple will be broadcasting the whole event live on the temple website and also in the digital monitors, which will be placed outside the temple for the people to witness the opening of the paramapada vasal," he added.

Further, he said that on December 14 devotees can have darshan of the main deity between 7.00 am and 8.00 pm. Darshan of the processional deity can be made from 7.00 am till 10.00 pm, when devotees will be allowed to also take darshan of the paramapada vasal.

The official further said that devotees are asked to follow the general health advisory during the visit to the temple.

Meanwhile, in view of the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival, Collector S Sivarasu has announced a local holiday in the district on December 14.