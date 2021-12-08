PMK to face urban elections alone?

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has hinted that it will go it alone in the urban local body elections in the State. A decision in this regard is likely to be announced by the party high command on Wednesday.

Since 1998, the PMK has been the top choice for alliance for both the DMK and the AIADMK. Though the party claims to have 5.3 per cent vote share, it has had a series of bad runs in the hustings, the recent rural local body polls being an example.

Political observers feel the PMK no longer has the power to bargain with allies for seats and has decided to go it alone. PMK functionaires, on the other hand, said the decision is influenced by AIADMK holding it responsible for defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. After the AIADMK lost the government, a section of AIADMK leaders said the party could not win many seats in the northern districts despite the PMK being in their alliance.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior PMK functionary said, “This is a good opportunity to test our strength. The AIADMK won nine seats out of 22 Assembly seats in 2019 by-elections. The PMK played a major role in the AIADMK winning four seats such as Pappireddipatti and Thiruporur. Without us, the AIADMK government would have toppled in 2019 itself.”

Political analyst Raveendran Duraisamy opined that PMK ended up as loser in alliance politics. “They were washed out in 2019 Parliament elections. In 2021 Assembly elections, the 10.5 reservation got them victory only in Dharmapuri and Salem districts (two seats each). The AIADMK-PMK chemistry did not work and the DMK gained more votes thanks to its alliance with VCK.”

Asked if the PMK contesting alone would affect AIADMK’s chances in urban local body polls, he replied: “PMK’s decision will not affect the AIADMK. Also, the PMK feels AIADMK will not allocate a decent number of seats to it in 2024 Parliament elections.”When contacted, PMK president GK Mani said party founder Dr S Ramadoss would make a statement on the party’s stand on alliance for the urban local body elections.