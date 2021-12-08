STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, 11K govt jobs up for grabs in TN

The exams are to be conducted for 32 posts which also include the already announced 23 posts from last year’s annual planner.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To fill 11,086 vacancies in various government departments, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will issue notifications in February and March next year. There will be a 75-day period between the notification date and examination, said TNPSC Chairman K Balachandran on Tuesday.

Releasing the tentative annual planner for TNPSC in Chennai, Balachandran said, “Notification for conducting combined civil service examination for filling 5,831 vacancies in Group II and IIA will be issued in February 2022. Similarly, notification for Group IV and VAO posts will be released in March 2022. Currently, there are 5,255 vacancies in Group IV, but it may go up by 2,000 to 3,000 at the time of notification or post-examination.”

The exams are to be conducted for 32 posts which also include the already announced 23 posts from last year’s annual planner.The syllabus for all the exams are being changed after a recent government order made the passing of Tamil language paper mandatory to qualify for the government job. The general English part was removed for group IV posts.

“Revised syllabus and model question paper will be released within a week and will be uploaded online. The Group IV examination will contain only objective type questions. Marks scored above 40 will be calculated in the general studies part of the paper,” added Balachandran.

When asked about the measures taken to prevent the malpractice of changing answer sheets post examination, Balachandran said transportation of OMR answer sheets and personal details of candidates will be separated.  

"The vehicles that ferry answer sheets will be tracked through GPS device." Elaborating, he said after completion of the examination, candidate and invigilator will have to sign the answer sheet mentioning the number of questions answered on the sheets. "Thus, the possibilities of answering the OMR sheets after examination will be prevented. None of the officials or TNSPC staff who were accused of being involved in this malpractice have rejoined the board," Balachandran added.

Speaking about the details of candidates from other States recruited through TNPSC exams, Balachandran said about 54 people who reside in border areas of Tamil Nadu have been selected.

