Stalin reduces prices of SIDCO plots

The prices of plots at 12 industrial complexes that prevailed in 2016-17 have been extended for the present financial year.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:24 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaking at the conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday slashed the prices of industrial plots in Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) complexes across the State to aid MSME entrepreneurs.For the first time, SIDCO has drastically reduced the prices of industrial plots at complexes where plots have not been allocated to entrepreneurs. The chief minister has thus fulfilled a long-pending demand of MSME associations.

The price of industrial plots at the Uthankarai SIDCO complex has been reduced by 75 per cent (from Rs 1,19,79,000 to Rs 30,81,200). At Kumbakonam, it has been reduced by 73 per cent (from Rs 3,04,92,000 to Rs 81,89,300). In Nagapattinam, the price of plots has been cut by 65 per cent (from Rs 2,39,71,500 to Rs 85,35,800).

The other places where the prices of industrial plots have been reduced are Kurichi in Coimbatore district (Rs 9 cr to Rs 4.2 cr); Vinnamangalam in Thirupathur district (Rs .4.8 cr to Rs 2 cr); Alathur in Chengalpattu district (Rs 6 cr to Rs 3.5 cr); and Erode (Rs 6.4 cr to Rs 3.8 cr).

Stalin also said the value of plots at industrial complexes in Karaikudi, Pidaneri, and Rajapalayam, where more than 400 plots are yet to be allocated, has been cut by 30-54 per cent. Plots at industrial complexes in Virudhunagar, Arakonam, and Bargur are now 40-50 per cent cheaper. Besides, the prices of plots of 19 industrial complexes were reduced by 5-25 per cent.

The prices of plots at 12 industrial complexes that prevailed in 2016-17 have been extended for the present financial year. For example, the prices of plots at Ambattur and Thirumazhisai industrial complexes have to be fixed at Rs 43,86,16,300 and Rs 13,41,09,300 respectively. However, the prices fixed in 2016-17 would be collected from entrepreneurs for buying these plots, i.e Rs 25,07,79,100 and Rs 7,66,77,400 respectively for Ambattur and Thirumazhisai.

Eleven sub-registrar offices inaugurated
CM Stalin inaugurated buildings for 11 sub-registrar offices across the State constructed at a cost of Rs 14.27 crore. He also inaugurated the integrated district registrar offices at Viruddhchalam

