Stalin visits rain-hit areas in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram

At Amudhan Nagar, he instructed the officials to make the temporary stormwater canal a permanent one.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin listening to the grievances of the flood-affected | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts and distributed welfare assistance to people.He also inspected the relief and restoration works in many places. Stalin visited Vanniyankulam at Irumbuliyur, Amudhan Nagar in Mudichur, PTC Quarters in Varadharajapuram, and Mahalakshmi Nagar Chengalpattu district and interacted with the rain-affected people there. 

At Amudhan Nagar, he instructed the officials to make the temporary stormwater canal a permanent one. He also said an open canal should be laid to carry the surplus water from Mudichur lake to Adyar river through Chikkana lake.

He inspected the flood prevention works carried by the Water Resources Department at Mahalakshmi Nagar. Before completing his day’s visit, Stalin inspected the effluent-treatment plant at Mannoorankulam in Tambaram corporation. Minister TM Anbarasan, and the collectors of both the districts accompanied himl. 

Storage levels in TN’s dams reach 95% of total capacity
Here’s a look at the status of waterbodies in the State
 8,690 of the 14,138 lakes reached their full storage level 
 2,989 are at 75% of their storage capacity
 224.297 tmcft total storage level of TN’s 90 reservoirs 
 212.009 tmcft storage level as of December 6. This is 94.52% of the full capacity
 683.4 mm rainfall received between October 1 and December 7. This is 77% above normal

