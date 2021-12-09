STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Brother, sister die of diarrhoea in Vellore

Two toddlers allegedly died due to diarrhoea and vomiting at Government Pentland hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two toddlers allegedly died due to diarrhoea and vomiting at Government Pentland hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

The deceased, Afrin (4) and Asan (3), suffered from diarrhoea and they were constantly throwing up since Tuesday and admitted to the hospital very late,” the doctors told TNIE. According to police, their bodies were taken to the Government Vellore Medical College and hospital for autopsy. Fearing Covid spread, the family gave them over-the-counter medicines. After their health deteriorated, they were brought to the hospital. It was alleged that the medical store owner, where the medicines were bought from, usually sell medicines without  doctor’s prescription. Vellore Municipality CHO Manivannan told that the  cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore diarrhoea
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp