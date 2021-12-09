Brother, sister die of diarrhoea in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two toddlers allegedly died due to diarrhoea and vomiting at Government Pentland hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

The deceased, Afrin (4) and Asan (3), suffered from diarrhoea and they were constantly throwing up since Tuesday and admitted to the hospital very late,” the doctors told TNIE. According to police, their bodies were taken to the Government Vellore Medical College and hospital for autopsy. Fearing Covid spread, the family gave them over-the-counter medicines. After their health deteriorated, they were brought to the hospital. It was alleged that the medical store owner, where the medicines were bought from, usually sell medicines without doctor’s prescription. Vellore Municipality CHO Manivannan told that the cause of death can be ascertained only after autopsy.