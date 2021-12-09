Delay in crop relief forces farmers into debt

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The delay in disbursement of compensation amount for the crops damaged in the rain has forced many farmers into debts and others at the mercy of money lenders by mortgaging their jewels. Those who have started re-planting are left in the lurch.

In the November rains, early Thaladi crops sustained more loss compared to Samba crops. Following continuous rains, many farmers began re-cultivating (removing damaged crops and freshly planting saplings, either directly or indirectly). The State government had announced crop relief of Rs 20,000 per acre for harvest-ready Kuruvai crops. Data showed that about 31 acres of Kuruvai crops were damaged in the district. However, farmers claimed that many of the beneficiaries were yet to receive the amount, due to lack of which they were forced to seek loans from banks. Also, the agricultural input supply valued at Rs 6,038 a hectare for re-cultivation as announced was yet to reach them.

R Packirisamy, a farmer from Vadakku Panaiyur, said, “We have lost the investment along with our first cultivation. We needed relief for our perished crops.”Now, farmers have replanted short-duration crops that yield harvest from 60 to 110 days as against long-duration crops that take at least 135-155 days. S Srithar, a farmer from Keezhaiyur, said, “We will have Cauvery water only till the first two weeks of February. Before that we have to finish our cultivation.”