Madurai: TNSTC bus driver saves 30 people before dying of heart attack

Published: 09th December 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Buses kept ready for operations at TNSTC depot in Tiruchy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A TNSTC bus driver experienced chest pain while driving the bus on Thursday morning. However, he managed to save 30 passengers lives by stopping the bus on time before succumbing to a heart attack.

44-year-old M Arumugam, a TNSTC bus driver, was operating TN58N2399 bus from Arappalayam to Kodaikanal along with the conductor S Bakyaraj at 6.20 am. While moving from Arappalayam bus stand, around 6.25 am near Guru theatre, Arumugam had sudden chest pain. But managed to park the bus on the roadside and immediately informed the conductor.

The conductor called '108' ambulance services. However, by the time the ambulance arrived, Arumugam had died of an heart attack.

The shocked passengers, appreciated Arumugam's alertness to park the bus on the roadside and thanked him for saving them.

His body was sent to Government Rajaj Hospital (GRH) through mortuary van for post-mortem. Arumugam's family was immediately informed. Karimedu police registered a case and enquiry is on. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, TNSTC Deputy Commercial Manager Yuvaraj lauded the timely action of Arumugam to park the bus and save 30 passengers lives who were on board. "Arumugam has 12 years of experience in TNSTC. He is survived by two daughters." he added.

