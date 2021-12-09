STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New pacts a boost to TN industry

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) on Wednesday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO) and TAICO Bank for the implementation of the Industrial Infrastructure Initiative Scheme (IIIS), and to undertake co-lending activities to support MSMEs respectively.The MoUs were signed in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan.

