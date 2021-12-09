STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice ordered on plea to shut liquor outlets in TN by 8 pm

However, the revised timings would lead to hardships not only to the employees but also to the general public and women, he noted.

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking to stay the operation of revised working hours for TASMAC liquor outlets in the State.Justice V Parthiban ordered notice to the government on a petition filed by N Mohanraj, secretary of TASMAC Salesmen Welfare Association, returnable by six weeks. The petitioner said working hours of the retail liquor outlets was fixed from 10 am to 8 pm owing to the Covid-19  pandemic last year.

However, the timings were revised to 12-10 pm with effect from Decmber 5.He stated that, thanks to the earlier working hours, employees could wind up the business at 8 pm and complete routine stock taking, tallying of accounts and cash check by 10 pm and safely return to their homes without fear of robbers and anti-social elements, who had previously targeted cash-carrying employees.However, the revised timings would lead to hardships not only to the employees but also to the general public and women, he noted.

