Pregnant woman dies of food poisoning?

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 24-year-old woman pregnant with twins reportedly died at Aruppukottai GH on Tuesday night. While the cause of the death is speculated to be food poisoning, the doctors and the police are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.

Police said one Anandhayi (24) of Thimmanpatti was five-month pregnant with their second child - which were twin babies. On Tuesday night, she had reportedly started vomiting, following which she was taken to the GH by Sangan. She was also suffering from breathing issues and was reported to be dead later during the night.

However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained after receiving the viscera test results of the deceased as well as her family. Based on her father’s complaint, an FIR has been registered  and an investigation is underway. 

