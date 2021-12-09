Price of flowers shoots up at Sathiyamanagalam market

By Express News Service

ERODE: The price of flowers shot up at the Sathiyamangalam flower market on Wednesday with jasmine topping the chart at Rs 2000 per kg. Vendors said jasmine was priced Rs 1,300 last week.Mullai price increased from Rs 600 to Rs 940, Kakkada from 500 to 850, and Samangi from Rs 50 to Rs 100.

“The prices increased as there auspicious days are coming up. Usually, marriages are not held in the Tamil month of Margazhi. As there are only a few days left in Karthigai, many marriages will be held in the next few days,” said Akbar, a farmer at the Sathiyamangalam flower market.

Meanwhile, farmers worried that they would not make profits as there is a decrease in yield due to pest attack and an increase in dew. “In April and May, the market would receive 20 tonnes of flowers from Sathiyamangalam and three tonnes of flowers from other areas like Hosur on a daily basis. While we receive more than 10 tonnes during December, it has reduced now,” said Moorthy, another vendor.

Only if the yield is high and rates are moderate, the farmers and the merchants will get a good profit. If the rates go through the roof, it will trouble customers. The horticulture department should take timely measures to control the pest attack and guide farmers to get high yield, they added.