STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Price of flowers shoots up at Sathiyamanagalam market

Meanwhile, farmers worried that they would not make profits as there is a decrease in yield due to pest attack and an increase in dew.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational iimage

By Express News Service

ERODE: The price of flowers shot up at the Sathiyamangalam flower market on Wednesday with jasmine topping the chart at Rs 2000 per kg. Vendors said jasmine was priced Rs 1,300 last week.Mullai price increased from Rs 600 to Rs 940, Kakkada from 500 to 850, and Samangi from Rs 50 to Rs 100.

“The prices increased as there auspicious days are coming up. Usually, marriages are not held in the Tamil month of Margazhi. As there are only a few days left in Karthigai, many marriages will be held in the next few days,” said Akbar, a farmer at the Sathiyamangalam flower market.

Meanwhile, farmers worried that they would not make profits as there is a decrease in yield due to pest attack and an increase in dew. “In April and May, the market would receive 20 tonnes of flowers from Sathiyamangalam and three tonnes of flowers from other areas like Hosur on a daily basis. While we receive more than 10 tonnes during December, it has reduced now,” said Moorthy, another vendor.

Only if the yield is high and rates are moderate, the farmers and the merchants will get a good profit. If the rates go through the roof, it will trouble customers. The horticulture department should take timely measures to control the pest attack and guide farmers to get high yield, they added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathiyamanagalam
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp