Tamil Nadu: Delay in establishing holistic warning system causes death of elephants on tracks

TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer said projects such as setting up Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation Cell in District Forest Office could not be implemented due to administrative reasons. 

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Forest staff traced the carcass during patrolling in the reserve. (Representational Photo)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Had Tamil Nadu Forest department acted swiftly in implementing a holistic warning system, elephant death on tracks, like the one which took place in Madukkarai on November 26 when three elephants were hit by a train, could have been prevented. Sources said the project is entangled in an administrative warp and Forest department is awaiting sanction of funds by the State government.

The project envisages installing Artificial intelligence (AI) based early warning system, audio/visual buzzer on locos and mobile app, solar powered strobe lights and sirens to alert loco pilots about movement of wild elephants.

A GO (D) No.303 was issued to resolve 'Human Animal Conflict through remote based technology' on November 20, 2019 and administrative sanction was issued for Rs 7.24 crore to implement the same.  Of this, Rs 13,80,000 is meant for establishing Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation Cell in the office of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and District Forests and Rs 27,07,400 towards setting up early warning system. Once implemented, the railways control room would get an SMS alert along with GPS co-ordinates of the location of elephants on or near the track and loco pilots could be warned.

TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer said projects such as setting up Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation Cell in District Forest Office could not be implemented due to administrative reasons. 

"The fund was received at the fag end of financial year 2020. We wrote to the State government seeking to allocate funds again for 2020-21 as we could not use money that was sanctioned for the previous financial year. We are yet to receive the funds," he said.

"The delay in implementing these projects continues to take toll on elephants. This shows lethargy of forest department officials. Nevertheless, foot patrolling is the best solution I would recommend to forest department to prevent elephant death on tracks," said K Mohanraj Coimbatore based environmental activist.

"Alternatively, the forest department and Railways should develop a system wherein front line forest staff themselves can stop a train whenever they spot elephants on or near the tracks. This is important as loco pilots often tend to ignore the advisory to slow down when passing through reserve forests like Madukkarai. In the recent incident, the loco pilot stated that he did not have visibility which indicates that the information link between forest department, Railways and loco pilots was broken," he added.

K Kalidass of Osai said "Several recommendations tabled by the Wildlife Trust of India following the death of elephants after being hit by train in 2007, have not been fully implemented yet. Soon after an incident, forest department start work to prevent elephants from getting on the track, but it loses steam  mid way. Not just the forest department, Railways must also take the issue seriously as lives of passengers is at stake. There is high chance of a train derailing after a collision with elephant."

Environmental Conservation Group (ECG) R Mohammed Saleem said that these technologies are the cost effective methods. The forest department officials can talk with the railways and immediately implement setting up old rail fence near the railway track to prevent elephants coming inside the railway track.

When contacted Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Neeraj told The New Indian Express that the project could not take off due to the pandemic. "We need to prioritize it with modifications for short term and long term benefits. We are insisting Railway officials to accommodate forest staff with loco pilot between Palakkad and Madukkarai and enable direct communication between field trackers and railway control room," he said.

