Temporary relief to cop accused in extortion case

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court temporarily stayed the departmental proceedings initiated against a woman police inspector, accused of extorting Rs 10 lakh from a man in July this year. Justice B Pugalendhi passed the interim order on Wednesday on a petition filed by the inspector, M Vasanthi, challenging the rejection of her request to defer the disciplinary proceedings till the disposal of the criminal case. 

