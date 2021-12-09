STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth marries Class IX girl in Tamil Nadu, four booked

During the inquiry, CWC members MR Shanthi and L Shanmugam found that Arun is a distant relative of the girl's family and the marriage was conducted with the girl's consent.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 against four persons following the marriage of a 24-year-old youth with a 13-year-old girl studying in class IX.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old M Arun, a resident of Koolandipatti in Mangulam, his mother M Panidyammal and the girl's parents.

Sources said after her 'marriage' at Perumal temple in Therkundrampatti on Monday, the girl attended her classes wearing the mangalsutra. Following a tip-off, a team of officials from Social Welfare department, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and police went to the school for investigation.

During the inquiry, CWC members MR Shanthi and L Shanmugam found that Arun is a distant relative of the girl's family and the marriage was conducted with the girl's consent.

​"The girl wanted to marry Arun who is going abroad for work within a few months. However, she also wants to continue her studies by staying at her parents' home," they said.

Finally, the CWC got a declaration from the girl and her parents stating that the girl will continue her studies by staying at her parents' house and the all the three will appear before CWC every month.

The committee, in a statement, said under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 37(1) the minor girl is to be handed over to her mother.

