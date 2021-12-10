STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court orders release of healthy dogs from IIT-M

The bench recorded the submission of the counsel for IIT that there are 22 dogs under observation and rehabilitation.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to check on the dogs kept in enclosures at the IIT-Madras premises and release the fit dogs at appropriate places. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu passed the orders on a batch of petitions regarding the confinement of the dogs.

It also ordered appropriate treatment for dogs, which are not in fit condition or having poor medical condition, in the veterinary hospital under the supervision of GCC and after they are declared fit, a decision can be taken to set them free or release again to the appropriate area where they may survive without any difficulty.

The bench recorded the submission of the counsel for IIT that there are 22 dogs under observation and rehabilitation. These dogs shall be set free or taken care of by the municipal corporation, the bench ordered.Moreover, it requested all the lawyers to put forth suggestions on how to take care of the stray dogs in the best possible manner and evolve a trial for sterilisation through the corporation.

