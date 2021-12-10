Five kids fall sick after eating midday meal in Tamil Nadu's Ambur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Five children from an anganwadi centre at Nariyambattu in Ambur fell sick after eating the midday meal on Thursday. The parents allege that there was a dead lizard in the meal. After eating the meal, the children complained of dizziness and started vomiting. They were initially admitted to Nariyambattu Primary Healthcare Centre and later shifted to Ambur GH.

To make matters worse, the ambulance carrying the children broke down on the way to the hospital and the parents were forced to carry the children on their shoulders. Tirupathur collector Amar Khuswaha and Ambur MLA Vilvanathan visited the children at the hospital. Speaking to the reporters, the collector said, “Five out of 24 children complained of dizziness and vomiting and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Action will be taken against the responsible persons.”