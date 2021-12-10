STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Five kids fall sick after eating midday meal in Tamil Nadu's Ambur

They were initially admitted to Nariyambattu Primary Healthcare Centre and later shifted to Ambur GH.

Published: 10th December 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Thirugnanam School celebrate Children’s Day at Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Sunday

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS, KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Five children from an anganwadi centre at Nariyambattu in Ambur fell sick after eating the midday meal on Thursday. The parents allege that there was a dead lizard in the meal. After eating the meal, the children complained of dizziness and started vomiting. They were initially admitted to Nariyambattu Primary Healthcare Centre and later shifted to Ambur GH.

To make matters worse, the ambulance carrying the children broke down on the way to the hospital and the parents were forced to carry the children on their shoulders. Tirupathur collector Amar Khuswaha and Ambur MLA Vilvanathan visited the children at the hospital. Speaking to the reporters, the collector said, “Five out of 24 children complained of dizziness and vomiting and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Action will be taken against the responsible persons.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi food Children Primary Healthcare Centre
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp