Military school alumni share the sorrow

The alumni of five Rashtriya Military Schools, also known as 'Georgians', on Friday condoled the deaths.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The alumni of five Rashtriya Military Schools, also known as 'Georgians', on Friday condoled the deaths. A release said that it was not just a loss for the country but for the armed forces and their families.

General Bipin Rawat was the son of former deputy chief of army staff, Lt General Laxman singh Rawat, who was an alumnus of Military School in Chail and Ajmer (1943-48). Similarly, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, was son of Col Abinder  Singh, an alumnus of Ajmer Military School (1958-64, Jacob House). The pilot, Prithvi Singh Chauhan, is the son-in-law of Yudhraj Singh, an alumnus of Dholpur Military School (1965 to 1972), said general secretary of Georgian Association Rambir Singh

