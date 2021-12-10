MS Dhoni case: Madras High Court dismisses cop’s application

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an application filed by a senior Tamil Nadu police officer, in connection with a defamation case filed by former India cricket captain MS Dhoni in 2014, for ‘rejection of plaint’. Justice N Seshasayee dismissed the application filed by G Sampath Kumar, then Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Q Branch, who had initially probed the sensational IPL match-fixing scam.

The court said the application cannot be entertained at this stage, when the trial is going to begin, but allowed Kumar to move an application for filing an additional written statement. Kumar contended that he could not be made a party to public debate on media because he is an investigation officer. The judge posted the matter to December 15.