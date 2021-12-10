NEP is revolutionary document, says Tamil Nadu Governor at Bharatidasan University convocation

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The 37th convocation at Bharathidasan University (BDU) here on Thursday saw Governor and Chancellor RN Ravi address the gathering, in which he mentioned the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 as a “revolutionary document” aimed at creating “a new India”.

After directly awarding degrees to as many as 1,805 graduands, Governor Ravi spoke of the NEP and of what it envisioned. He said, “The National Educational Policy 2020 is a revolutionary document aimed at creating a new India -- an India which leads the world. It envisions an education system, rooted in the Indian ethos, enabling the transformation of Bharat into an equitable and vibrant knowledgeable society.” The NEP places a thrust on removing certain hurdles in the present education system, he added.

Heaping praise on PM Modi, the governor said, “Besides initiatives through the NEP, numerous others have been taken, and are being taken, by the PM to make education inclusive and modern.” Earlier, speaking at the event, the higher education minister and pro-chancellor of the university K Ponmudi requested the governor to support the State’s two-language policy. “Our CM has been interested in encouraging higher education. We should make our children learn two languages: one is English, for international understanding, and Tamil, for local. A third language can be learnt, but should not be compulsory,” he said.