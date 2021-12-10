STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Shops in Nilgiris to be closed as mark of respect

Shops in the Nilgiris district will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday as a mark of respect to the deceased in the helicopter crash.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been killed along with 11 others when the Army chopper they were flying in crashed near Coonoor. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Shops in the Nilgiris district will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday as a mark of respect to the deceased in the helicopter crash. MA Raheem, Secretary of Federation of Merchants’ Associations, said, “We will close shops in honour of the services done by them for the nation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiris district Tamil Nadu government Gen Bipin Rawat
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp