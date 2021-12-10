STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin, Tamilisai pay tributes to departed

Speaking to the media Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “It was heart-breaking to lose 13 persons in the crash. My ultimate prayer is for the recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh."

Published: 10th December 2021 04:14 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district. (PTI)

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other defence personnel paid homage to the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other defence personnel at the Madras Regimental Centre in Coonoor on Thursday.

Speaking to the media Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “It was heart-breaking to lose 13 persons in the crash. My ultimate prayer is for the recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh. I heard his condition is stable.” 

