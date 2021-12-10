STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu mourns Coonoor copter crash victims

On hearing that the mortal remains might be kept for the public to pay homage, hundreds gathered in front of the Madras Regimental Centre from Thursday morning.

CM MK Stalin paying homage to the 13 who died in the helicopter crash, at the Military Regimental Centre in coonoor on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COONOOR: When the bodies of the 13 persons killed in Wednesday's tragedy were brought to Shrinagesh Square at the Madras Regimental Centre in Coonoor on Thursday morning, onlookers noticed that only four coffins bore the names of the deceased.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder, and Lance Naik Vivek were the only victims who had been identified when the bodies were brought in three military trucks to the Square from the Wellington Military Hospital at 10.30 am.

As the bodies of the victims had been completely charred in the crash, the identities of the nine others would only be ascertained after DNA testing in New Delhi. Official sources said postmortem examinations of the deceased had been completed and samples lifted.

At the Regimental Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other defence personnel, along with their family members, paid homage to the deceased before the mortal remains were taken to the Sulur Air Force Station in 13 free hearse service vans at 12.30 pm. After reaching the station at 2.55 pm, they were airlifted to New Delhi in an Air Force flight at 3.40 pm.

According to sources, the lone survivor of the crash – Group Captain Varun Singh  – was shifted from Wellington to Bengaluru for advanced treatment at the request of his family. Speaking to reporters after paying the tribute, Soundararajan said: "It was heart-breaking to lose 13 persons in the crash. My ultimate prayers are for the recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh. I heard that he is stable."

On hearing that the mortal remains might be kept for the public to pay homage, hundreds gathered in front of the Madras Regimental Centre from Thursday morning. However, the public was not allowed entry. Traffic movement on the Mettupalayam - Coonoor road remained closed on Thursday.

