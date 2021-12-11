CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 25,000 shops in Nilgiris shut as mark of respect

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Nearly 25,000 shops in the Nilgiris district remained closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday as a mark of respect to the 13 lives lost in Wednesday’s helicopter crash, said Secretary of Federation of Merchants’ Associations M A Raheem.

In Coonoor, the Federation’s President R Parameswaran led the public and merchants in paying floral and candlelight homage at a specially created pavilion at VP Street. People stood in queues and paid homage in many places across the district