STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: 25,000 shops in Nilgiris shut as mark of respect

In Coonoor, the Federation’s President R Parameswaran led the public and merchants in paying floral and candlelight homage at a specially created pavilion at VP Street.

Published: 11th December 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The remains of the IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur

The remains of the IAF chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and defence assistants that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Nearly 25,000 shops in the Nilgiris district remained closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday as a mark of respect to the 13 lives lost in Wednesday’s helicopter crash, said Secretary of Federation of Merchants’ Associations M A Raheem.

In Coonoor, the Federation’s President R Parameswaran led the public and merchants in paying floral and candlelight homage at a specially created pavilion at VP Street. People stood in queues and paid homage in many places across the district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash Nilgiris district Coonoor
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp