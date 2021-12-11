STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu police: A fabricated case file of weekly offs?

Police personnel say they work all days in a week and night duty is being recorded as offs

Published: 11th December 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

police

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Just over a month after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that police personnel up to the rank of head constable should be compulsorily provided a weekly off-day, a scrutiny of the grass-roots level execution of this order reveals that a lot is left to be desired. Speaking to TNIE, police personnel attached with many police stations, including the ones at Alangulam, Kadayanallur, Uthumalai and Pavoorchatram, said they are denied off-days and their regular rest time following night duty is being recorded as weekly offs. 

Based on the Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly, the State government on November 3 passed an order mandating weekly offs for personnel to take care of their health and spend time with their families. “Four months before this G.O., Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had already issued a circular instructing police officers to give personnel weekly offs. However, the district-level police chiefs are apathetic over implementing this G.O. and the DGP’s circular,” said a police personnel requesting anonymity.

“The writers, court constables and other personnel attached to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems are given weekly off in some stations. However, the personnel on station sentry and beat patrol duties are denied this provision. They are denied their entitled leave despite repeated requests to police officials. A constable from Alangulam division took up this matter with the DGP, who then ordered Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj to give weekly off to all personnel without fail. However, instead of following this order, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Alangulam Division conducted an inquiry to find out who brought the matter to the notice of DGP,” said another personnel.

He added no leave is provided even for attending family functions. “In Kadayanallur, only those persons who are close to police officials are provided the weekly off. As an eyewash, the officials maintain a table chart in the station with the personnel names and dates of their weekly-offs. That chart is a piece of fiction. This kind of apathy from officials is very stressful,” the personnel further said. However, the personnel attached to Vasudevanallur police station said they are granted off-day every week.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police Krishnaraj said most of the police stations under his administration were providing this off-day benefit to the personnel. “In case of important duties, personnel may be called to station on off-days, and provided off on another day. More than 1,500 police personnel are working in this district, and I am getting a daily report about their weekly offs,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu police weekly offs MK Stalin
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp