Tamil Nadu police: A fabricated case file of weekly offs?

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Just over a month after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that police personnel up to the rank of head constable should be compulsorily provided a weekly off-day, a scrutiny of the grass-roots level execution of this order reveals that a lot is left to be desired. Speaking to TNIE, police personnel attached with many police stations, including the ones at Alangulam, Kadayanallur, Uthumalai and Pavoorchatram, said they are denied off-days and their regular rest time following night duty is being recorded as weekly offs.

Based on the Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly, the State government on November 3 passed an order mandating weekly offs for personnel to take care of their health and spend time with their families. “Four months before this G.O., Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had already issued a circular instructing police officers to give personnel weekly offs. However, the district-level police chiefs are apathetic over implementing this G.O. and the DGP’s circular,” said a police personnel requesting anonymity.

“The writers, court constables and other personnel attached to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems are given weekly off in some stations. However, the personnel on station sentry and beat patrol duties are denied this provision. They are denied their entitled leave despite repeated requests to police officials. A constable from Alangulam division took up this matter with the DGP, who then ordered Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj to give weekly off to all personnel without fail. However, instead of following this order, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Alangulam Division conducted an inquiry to find out who brought the matter to the notice of DGP,” said another personnel.

He added no leave is provided even for attending family functions. “In Kadayanallur, only those persons who are close to police officials are provided the weekly off. As an eyewash, the officials maintain a table chart in the station with the personnel names and dates of their weekly-offs. That chart is a piece of fiction. This kind of apathy from officials is very stressful,” the personnel further said. However, the personnel attached to Vasudevanallur police station said they are granted off-day every week.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police Krishnaraj said most of the police stations under his administration were providing this off-day benefit to the personnel. “In case of important duties, personnel may be called to station on off-days, and provided off on another day. More than 1,500 police personnel are working in this district, and I am getting a daily report about their weekly offs,” he said.