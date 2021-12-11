STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least one dose of vaccine must for students to enter college: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Higher Education Department will write to managements in the wake of cluster in Alagappa College

Published: 11th December 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department Secretary will write to the heads of all the college administrations to make sure that only vaccinated students above 18 years are allowed into classrooms, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday. Students who have taken at least a dose can be allowed, he added.

The minister said the decision was taken at a meeting with Chennai Corporation officials and Vice Chancellors of Universities on the safety and prevention measures to be taken in colleges and hostels, in the wake of 10 students in Anna University’s Alagappa College of Technology recently testing positive for Covid-19. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said of the four lakh students in the State, only 46 per cent have so far received a single dose of vaccine, and only 12 per cent have received two doses.

He stressed that the vaccination status would be made mandatory for students of all Arts and Science, Engineering, and Medical Colleges. Claims of universities stating they have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage will be cross verified, he added.

The officials were also instructed to allow students into college canteens only in batches, and also to ensure that social distance is maintained in dining areas. In hostel canteens, students will be given disposable plates until further orders as dining halls have been found to facilitate the virus spread, the minister said.

All cultural and other events will also be directed to be banned in colleges. Only important events like convocation will be allowed, that too only after getting permissions. The minister also advised students to wear face masks in classrooms, and instructed managements to keep hand sanitisers at the entrance of every classroom. Upon request from the managements, vaccination camps will be held in hostels and also on college campuses, the minister added. Meanwhile, the minister said 409 students staying at the Alagappa college hostel were tested for the virus on Thursday, and that all the samples turned negative.

