STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to inaugurate Credai flagship event ‘Statecon 2021’

Over 500 representatives from Credai and developers of all Credai chapters in Tamil Nadu are set to participate in the two-day event.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaking at the conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the third edition of Statecon 2021, the flagship event of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai), Tamil Nadu Chapter on December 13-14 at Hotel Leela Palace, Chennai. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Vision Tamil Nadu, Growth For The Next 10 Years’. During the event, Stalin will release the TN Credai Report by CBRE.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy will deliver special addresses at the conference. Over 500 representatives from Credai and developers of all Credai chapters in Tamil Nadu are set to participate in the two-day event.  Suresh Krishn, president, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said, “Statecon 2021 will be an interactive platform for real estate stakeholders in the State and will focus on the need for the responsible development of the real estate industry. It will have discussions on topics related to emerging industry trends, affordable development, and optimisation of cost challenge.”

The focus points of the session include job creation in TN; vision 2030; session on what’s hot, what’s not: re-imagining asset classes of the future; what will be the future of digital branding and marketing; increasing revenue through digital marketing and driving financial value: revisiting rules of investment and value engineering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Statecon 2021 CREDAI Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp