Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to inaugurate Credai flagship event ‘Statecon 2021’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the third edition of Statecon 2021, the flagship event of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai), Tamil Nadu Chapter on December 13-14 at Hotel Leela Palace, Chennai. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Vision Tamil Nadu, Growth For The Next 10 Years’. During the event, Stalin will release the TN Credai Report by CBRE.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy, and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy will deliver special addresses at the conference. Over 500 representatives from Credai and developers of all Credai chapters in Tamil Nadu are set to participate in the two-day event. Suresh Krishn, president, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, said, “Statecon 2021 will be an interactive platform for real estate stakeholders in the State and will focus on the need for the responsible development of the real estate industry. It will have discussions on topics related to emerging industry trends, affordable development, and optimisation of cost challenge.”

The focus points of the session include job creation in TN; vision 2030; session on what’s hot, what’s not: re-imagining asset classes of the future; what will be the future of digital branding and marketing; increasing revenue through digital marketing and driving financial value: revisiting rules of investment and value engineering.