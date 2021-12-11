STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops were on bandobast duty on day of crash: Tamil Nadu DGP

The DGP, along with the officials, visited Nanchappan Chatiram on Dec 10 and distributed bed sheets and blankets to the locals, as a token of thanks for their efforts during the rescue operations.

Tamil nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu distributing blankets and bed sheets to locals in the area in Coonoor, where the helicopter crashed

Tamil nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu distributing blankets and bed sheets to locals in the area in Coonoor, where the helicopter crashed (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DGP C Sylendra Babu and personnel from Indian Air Force on Friday met estate workers of Kateri - Nanjappan Chatiram village and thanked them for their timely help in the rescue works following the helicopter crash. 

The DGP, along with the officials, visited Nanchappan Chatiram on Friday morning and distributed bed sheets and blankets to the locals, as a token of thanks for their efforts during the rescue operations. “The villagers offered their blankets to carry the victims on the slope even though they needed them to manage the inclement weather,” Sylendra Babu said.

Stressing that the police had deployed forces all along the road from Sulur to Wellington on the day of the crash, the DGP told TNIE,  “We had sterilised the land route and had deployed forces, even though the Chief of Defence Staff was scheduled to travel by air. During such high-profile visits, we provide bandobast on road even if they choose air travel,” 

When asked if there was anything suspicious regarding the incident, he replied that there was no doubt and investigations were underway. “The IAF is conducting their investigation and we will share our findings with them,” the DGP said.  He added that the Special Task Force (STF) teams were collecting details from neighbouring villages.

Later on the day, Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, head of the tri-Services inquiry team, visited the spot.

