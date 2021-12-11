Degrees given to more than 1,800 students at SRIHER

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the 33rd convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), 1,801 students received degrees on Friday. Governor RN Ravi gave away gold medals to 98 students. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stressed the need for integrating Indian traditional systems of medicine with allopathy to provide comprehensive healthcare.

The Governor advised the medicos to listen to patients patiently for a comprehensive assessment. He said the Centre has launched many schemes for welfare of people, adding SRIHER’s vision for 2040 is laudable. He said the vision of NPV Ramasamy Udayar has gone a long way in contributing to building the nation.

Chancellor VR Venkataachalam conferred the degrees and distributed certificates to Ph.D. and super speciality graduates. Pro-Chancellor RV Sengutuvan was also present. V-C Dr. PV Vijayaraghavan said 11 UG and six PG programmes were started this year with an additional 2,346 students taking the overall tally to 7,639. He added that 17 MoUs were signed with leading international and national universities.