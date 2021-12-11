STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dindigul POCSO case: Madras HC confirms acquittal of teen

An electric current was passing through her body when she was found by her mother.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday confirmed the acquittal of a 17-year-old boy who was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Dindigul last year. A Bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and G Jayachandran cited several reasons for upholding the trial court’s decision to acquit the youth, most of which were negligence on part of the officials, especially the police, in conducting the investigation.

The judges noted that police delayed forwarding the FIR to the magistrate by eight days, and they also failed to record the statement of a man who reportedly dropped the girl at her house a few hours before the incident. They also doubted whether the ‘blood-stained trouser’, alleged to have been recovered from the youth’s house, was sent for serology test and DNA mapping. 

On April 16, 2019, the 12-year-old victim was found dead in the bedroom of her house in Dindigul. An electric wire was inserted in her nose and mouth and wound around her neck. An electric current was passing through her body when she was found by her mother. The girl’s clothes were in disarray, and her body and the surrounding area had blood stains. 

