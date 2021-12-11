STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If tractor is registered, trailer’s papers need not be uploaded online: Madras High Court

A tractor, which has the power of propulsion for its movement, must be registered, and so the details should be uploaded on the homologation portal, the court said.

Published: 11th December 2021 05:51 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that if a tractor is duly registered in accordance with the norms, the registration procedures for trailers attached to them can be completed without insisting on uploading the details on the Union government’s homologation portal.

Justice R Suresh Kumar issued this ruling recently while hearing a petition filed by Perundurai-based trailer manufacturer P Loganathan, who sought orders to the Transport Department to register trailers without insisting on production of an approval on the homologation portal.

The judge noted that there is a difference between a motor vehicle (or vehicle), and a trailer. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, a trailer is any vehicle, other than a semi-trailer and a side car, drawn or intended to be drawn by a motor vehicle. A motor vehicle or vehicle is any mechanically-propelled vehicle.

A tractor, which has the power of propulsion for its movement, must be registered, and so the details should be uploaded on the homologation portal. But a trailer is part of the motor vehicle and cannot be construed as a motor vehicle, he explained.

He added that the court feels there can be no impediment for the State authorities to register a trailer if the tractor it is attached to is duly registered, without uploading the details on the homologation portal.

Justice Suresh Kumar ordered the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Perundurai to consider the petitioner’s request for registration of the trailer.

Comments

