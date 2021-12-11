Impasse over Tamil Nadu Agricultural University exam results continues

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday claimed that it has addressed grievances of students with arrears, but the latter remained firm that the university reevaluate their answer scripts and release the results afresh. TNAU had issued a press release stating that a meeting was held with students on Wednesday and their six-point demands including conducting re-examination were accepted.

However, the students, who are protesting for the past one week, said they did not place any written demand before officials. They added that they have suspended the protest till Sunday to see if their requests are conceded. A student told TNIE, “Our answer scripts have not been evaluated properly. Marks of several students were not released for the online arrear exam held in September and October 2021. Rather, it was mentioned as MF (Malpractice list). But we did not indulge in malpractice.” Minister of agriculture MRK Panneerselvam said, “We will look into the issue immediately through top officials and take action.”