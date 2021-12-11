STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, cough up 18% GST to get your certificates

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) State Secretary S Sugubala said if the government allows universities to collect GST, it will become an additional burden on the parents. 

Published: 11th December 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Anna University’s move to collect 18 per cent GST for issuing certificates has not gone down well with educationalists and students. They claim imparting education is the responsibility of the State and Central governments. 

The Controller of Examinations of Anna University in a circular dated November 25 said 18 per cent GST will be collected for issuing certificates, including a correction in consolidated mark statements, degree certificates, and provisional certificates.

Saying that education is not a commodity to be sold, Platform for Common School System’s (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu said imposing taxes by educational institutions is not good for democracy. 

All University Teachers Association (AUT) President P Thirunavukkarasu said Bharathiyar University is collecting GST for affiliation of courses from the colleges not from the students. All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) State Secretary S Sugubala said if the government allows universities to collect GST, it will become an additional burden on the parents. 

“If GST is collected on getting certificates, it automatically will affect the students from poor financial backgrounds,” she said. Responding to the issue, Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said the varsity has just sent a circular and has not yet implemented it. “The Minister for Higher Education assured us to get exemption from both State and Central governments. GST will apply only for the students at the entry-level. Plus, it will also apply when the students seek additional certificates like migration, duplicate provisional and the like. AU has not asked the current students to pay GST,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Controller of Examinations (i/c) M Dharmaraj said the university is collecting 18 per cent GST only for issuing migration certificates. “Last year, all the State run universities were asked to collect GST for issuing all certificates. However, we did not collect it,” he added.

TNIE came to know that Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has been collecting 18 per cent GST for UG, PG and PG diploma course fees under e-Consortium Fees (One time Fee) head from 2018-19 academic year itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Educational certificates GST
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp