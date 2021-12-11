Now, cough up 18% GST to get your certificates

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Anna University’s move to collect 18 per cent GST for issuing certificates has not gone down well with educationalists and students. They claim imparting education is the responsibility of the State and Central governments.

The Controller of Examinations of Anna University in a circular dated November 25 said 18 per cent GST will be collected for issuing certificates, including a correction in consolidated mark statements, degree certificates, and provisional certificates.

Saying that education is not a commodity to be sold, Platform for Common School System’s (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu said imposing taxes by educational institutions is not good for democracy.

All University Teachers Association (AUT) President P Thirunavukkarasu said Bharathiyar University is collecting GST for affiliation of courses from the colleges not from the students. All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) State Secretary S Sugubala said if the government allows universities to collect GST, it will become an additional burden on the parents.

“If GST is collected on getting certificates, it automatically will affect the students from poor financial backgrounds,” she said. Responding to the issue, Anna University Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said the varsity has just sent a circular and has not yet implemented it. “The Minister for Higher Education assured us to get exemption from both State and Central governments. GST will apply only for the students at the entry-level. Plus, it will also apply when the students seek additional certificates like migration, duplicate provisional and the like. AU has not asked the current students to pay GST,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Controller of Examinations (i/c) M Dharmaraj said the university is collecting 18 per cent GST only for issuing migration certificates. “Last year, all the State run universities were asked to collect GST for issuing all certificates. However, we did not collect it,” he added.

TNIE came to know that Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has been collecting 18 per cent GST for UG, PG and PG diploma course fees under e-Consortium Fees (One time Fee) head from 2018-19 academic year itself.