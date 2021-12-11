Tamil Nadu Education Policy once CM okays drafting panel: School Education Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said a State Education Policy will be drafted once Chief Minister MK Stalin approves the proposed list of members for its drafting committee. The minister said this in response to a query on Governor RN Ravi praising the National Education Policy and urging all institutions to implement it.

Poyyamozhi, who was speaking on the sidelines of an event at Indra Ganesan College of Engineering here, also took a question on the delay in renewal of recognition to aided schools, which had denied salary to several teachers. He said there are a total of 12,000 such cases, mostly in south TN, and they would be sorted out soon.

Talking about overcrowding in buses and students travelling on footboard, he said steps will be taken to introduce more buses on such routes. Schools should sensitise students on the issue; action is also being taken against bus drivers and conductors allowing such risky practices, he added.