STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bus conductor tries to molest passenger, held

The case was registered at the Kaanai police station, following which the collector ordered their suspension. 

Published: 11th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a shocking incident, a young woman jumped off a moving TNSTC bus on Thursday evening after the conductor allegedly sexually harassed her. The driver and conductor of the bus were arrested in Villlupuram on Friday and were suspended from duty based on district collector D Mohan’s order. 

Police said the woman was on her way home in Nannadu village when the incident occurred. Around 5 pm, all the other passengers got off the bus at Perumabakkam while the woman was supposed to alight at the final stop at Konur. However, the bus drove past the stop and K Silambarasan, the 32-year-old conductor, allegedly attempted to molest her. 

“The conductor and driver had planned to drive the bus beyond Konur and stopped elsewhere when Silambarasan attempted to molest the woman. Soon after, the driver drove back to Konur but the woman already jumped off the bus when as it was moving slowly. So, a charge of abduction was also filed against the conductor, while the driver K Anbuselvan (45) was booked for abetment of the crime,” Villupuram SP Sreenatha told TNIE. 

A member of the woman’s family said she had called her husband when the bus did not stop at Konur. “She was brave enough to jump out of the bus to escape the conductor. Her husband spotted her as he had followed the bus from the Konur stop. The driver and conductor were caught by the villagers. We (villagers) tried to beat them up, but police officials arrived and nabbed the duo. An FIR was registered within a few hours,” the family member said. The case was registered at the Kaanai police station, following which the collector ordered their suspension. 

The conductor was booked under Sections 366, 342, 354-A of the IPC and Section 4 of TNWH Act 2002 r/w 114 IPC while the driver who was present at the crime scene was booked under IPC section 114, police said. The duo were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Collector Mohan rued that earlier on Thursday the administration had conducted a campaign on sexual harassment of women at the workplace and such an incident occurred the same evening in the district. "The police have been instructed to act quickly and severely. Stringent action will be taken against sexual offenders in the district," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Tamil Nadu bus conductor arrest Tamil Nadu government bus sexual harassment Villupuram district bus conductor sexual harassment
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp