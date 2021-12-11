Tamil Nadu pollution control officer Venkatachalam death case to CB-CID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The investigation into the alleged suicide of former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman AV Venkatachalam has been shifted to the CB-CID. He was appointed chairman of TNPCB in September 2019.

This year, he was charged by the DVAC with criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation while serving as member secretary of the TNPCB in Chennai from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014; member secretary of the TN State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) during 2017-2018, and chairman of the TNPCB in Chennai for two years from September 27, 2019. On December 2 this year, he died reportedly by suicide.