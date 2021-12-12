STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Compulsory vaccination against coronavirus comes into effect in Puducherry: Lt Governor

The government is keen to ensure that Puducherry emerges as a fully vaccinated Union Territory, LG Soundararajan said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 became mandatory from Sunday and asked the people to carry with them the cerfificates of vaccination as there would be checking by the health authorities.

Talking to reporters after visiting a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in neighbouring Villianoor to see for herself the implementation of the vaccination drive, she said, "The government is keen to ensure that Puducherry emerges as a fully vaccinated Union Territory."

She said no stone was left unturned to reach the goal and vaccination was aimed at protecting the people against pandemic and also to prevent the occurrence of the new variant of the virus - Omicron.

She was all-praise for the health staff in implementing the vaccination programme even on Sundays.

"People should extend their cooperation," she said The territorial administration announced last week that vaccination would be mandatory in the Union Territory and those skipping the inoculation would face penal action under the Public Health Act.

Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G.Sriramulu and a host of officials of the Department of Health were present.

The Union Territory has so far administered the vaccine to 13,06,706 people, according to a press release.

