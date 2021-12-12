STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Digital payments elude TANGEDCO users 

Only 100 of TANGEDCO's direct collection centres in Chennai have POS machines.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, bills, bill payment

For representational purposes

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has yet to improve digital payment despite consumers’ plea to the PSU to implement UPI and QR code modes. It has 3.2 crore consumers who pay charges bi-monthly through 3,200 direct collection centres, netbanking, E-seva centres, Google Pay, post offices, and Point of Sale (POS) machines. Only 100 collection centres in Chennai have POS machines.

M Natarajan, a consumer in T Nagar, told TNIE the payment of the bi-monthly electricity charges is mandatory before the 20th of the month, as per the norms. On November 19, he transferred his charges using the PSU’s online payment mode. But, the amount bounced back to his account on November 21. After reaching out to officials, there was no response. He then remitted the amount at the PSU’s direct collection centre with a fine of Rs 50. TANGEDCO officials said they would rectify network issues and implement the QR code and UPI modes.

The PSU has a plan to procure more POS machines and to create infrastructure for server connections. Consumers have requested for holiday collection centres (Saturday and Sunday) for working-class persons. Officials are yet to take a decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO digital payments Electricity bill Tamil Nadu electricity bill payment
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp