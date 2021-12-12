Digital payments elude TANGEDCO users 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has yet to improve digital payment despite consumers’ plea to the PSU to implement UPI and QR code modes. It has 3.2 crore consumers who pay charges bi-monthly through 3,200 direct collection centres, netbanking, E-seva centres, Google Pay, post offices, and Point of Sale (POS) machines. Only 100 collection centres in Chennai have POS machines.

M Natarajan, a consumer in T Nagar, told TNIE the payment of the bi-monthly electricity charges is mandatory before the 20th of the month, as per the norms. On November 19, he transferred his charges using the PSU’s online payment mode. But, the amount bounced back to his account on November 21. After reaching out to officials, there was no response. He then remitted the amount at the PSU’s direct collection centre with a fine of Rs 50. TANGEDCO officials said they would rectify network issues and implement the QR code and UPI modes.

The PSU has a plan to procure more POS machines and to create infrastructure for server connections. Consumers have requested for holiday collection centres (Saturday and Sunday) for working-class persons. Officials are yet to take a decision.