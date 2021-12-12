STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode gas leak: 1 dead, 14 affected

A chlorine gas leak from a factory near Chithode in Erode district left the owner dead and landed 14 people in hospital on Saturday.

Published: 12th December 2021

A man in a gas mask moves cylinders at the gas leak site in Erode district on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021

A man in a gas mask moves cylinders at the gas leak site in Erode district on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE: A chlorine gas leak from a factory near Chithode in Erode district left the owner dead and landed 14 people in hospital on Saturday. According to police, R Dhamodaran (47) from Nadupalayam ran a chemical factory that sold chlorine gas in Sadhaipettai on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway. Around 2 pm on Saturday, Dhamodaran and three employees noticed a gas leak from one of the tanks.

While all of them rushed out immediately, Dhamodaran went inside again to turn off the valve. But, he fell unconscious after inhaling the gas. The gas spread to the neighbourhood and over 10 people, including those working at the power looms, reported difficulty in breathing, added sources. Police and fire and rescue service personnel were alerted. 

Experts in safety gear entered the factory to turn off the valve while fire personnel used water cannons to dilute the gas for over an hour. Dhamodaran was found dead, said police. A total of 14 victims were admitted to Erode Thanthai Periyar Government Hospital. All are stable, said the hospital officials. 

Collector H Krishnanunni and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sasi Mohan conducted inquires at the spot. Inspecting the place, Krishnanunni said all preventive measures have been taken by the fire personnel. “After an investigation by the police on the reason for the leak, further action will be initiated,” he added.
Consoling Dhamodharan’s family, Family Minister for Housing S Muthusamy said the appropriate treatment would be provided for the victims and steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

