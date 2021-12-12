Tamil Nadu Governor, CM hail poet Bharathi on birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday hailed the contributions of legendary Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The Governor paid floral tributes to the poet at Bharathiar Illam in Triplicane and interacted with children dressed in Bharathi’s attire.

Statue of Subramania Bharathi taken in a palanquin from Parthasarathy temple

to his house in Chennai on Saturday

At a function organised by the Chinmaya Mission and Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam, Ravi released books on the Thirukkural and TNs divine herbs. Stalin assured that the State government would continue its efforts to spread the glory of the poet. Ministers MP Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, and PK Sekar Babu, Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajana, and officials paid tributes to the Bharathi statue on Marina Beach.