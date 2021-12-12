Narikkuravar family row: Three TNSTC staff reinstated

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has revoked the order suspending three employees — a bus driver, conductor and a senior officer of Thiruvattar depot — over allegedly forcing a Narikkuravar family get down a bus.

Sources said soon after the Narikkuravar family comprising an elderly man, a woman and a child got on to the bus heading to Tirunelveli from Vadassery bus stand, the woman and the man started arguing over some issue. “The conductor forced the family to get down the bus after the irritated fellow passengers asked him to do so,” they said.

All the three employees have been asked to join duty on Sunday. A senior official of TNSTC said the corporation is giving counselling to drivers and conductors at bus stations and depots, after the incident in Colachel where a dry fish seller was forced to get down from a bus.