None of foreign returnees test positive for Omicron in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 18 international passengers from Tamil Nadu who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far had been infected by the Delta Plus variant and no Omicron case has been reported in the State yet, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

“In total, there are 20 cases of international passengers testing positive for the virus. This includes two passengers from Singapore who tested positive on the eighth day of quarantine,” said the minister. One of them was discharged after he tested negative for the virus. Currently, there are 19 active cases of international passengers in Tamil Nadu, including one traveller from Bengaluru. Of this, 11 are from high-risk countries and the rest are from low-risk countries. All the patients are stable.

As many as 10 persons are under treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, four at Anna Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Tiruchy and one at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagercoil and two each in private health care facilities in Nagercoil and Chennai.

The Minister further said surveillance has been increased at all international airports in Tamil Nadu and even those who don’t test positive have been advised to stay in home quarantine for seven days. When asked about booster doses, Subramanian said the State will wait for the Central government’s nod.