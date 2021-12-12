Only those fully vaxxed can enter Madurai Meenakshi temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Only those devotees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple from Monday, said the temple management here on Saturday. The Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple K Chelladurai, in his statement, said the move is is a follow up to the measures taken by Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Starting December 13, only devotees who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine will be allowed inside the temple, the JC announced. However, there is no restriction on children visiting the temple, he clarified. To be allowed entry, the devotees will have to produce proof of double vaccination at the entrance of any of the four towers, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kallazhagar Temple authorities in Alagarkoil stated the devotees will be permitted inside the temple only if they have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Further, a makeshift vaccination camp has been arranged near the temple entrance for the benefit of devotees who have not been inoculated, said an official.