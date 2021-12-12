STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Political parties in Tamil Nadu win some, lose some as urban civic bodies expand

Corporations annexing neighbouring local bodies create new posts that threaten power balance in political parties.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (L) and DMK flags used for representational purpose (File Photos)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The expansion of corporations and municipalities annexing parts of neighbouring local bodies has a crippling effect on the power dynamics at bottom-level functionaries of political parties, particularly in the DMK and the AIADMK.

Besides reducing posts of ward councillors, the proposal to expand the limits of corporations creates new posts that have greater jurisdiction posing threat to the incumbent ministers and MLAs. As many as 21 municipal corporations are set to witness elections in the next few months.

A section of functionaries say the expansion of Tambaram Corporation has eliminated over 100 ward councillors posts in the newly annexed areas. There were 178 ward councillors — Pallavaram (42), Pammal (21), Sembakkam (15) and Anakaputhur (18) municipalities and Thiruneermalai (18),  Madambakkam (15), Chitlapakkam (18), Perungalathur (15) and Peerkankaranai (16) town panchayats —which are part of Tambaram Corporation.

“Even as the number of wards for Tambaram  Corporation is yet to be finalised, over 100 persons have lost the chances of becoming councillors in any local body. Thus, there will be greater competition among bottom-level functionaries to get the seats for councillors post for Tambaram Corporation. Those who can afford to spend more money will get the seats,” said a former president of a town panchayat.

Interestingly, Avadi Corporation, which was proposed to be expanded two years ago by merging Poonamallee and  Thiruverkadu municipalities, Thiruninravur Town panchayat, and 11 village panchayats remains only on paper.

The previous government allegedly put the expansion plan on hold as the AIADMK leadership wanted to keep posts of municipalities and town panchayats available for intermediate-level functionaries. Surprisingly, even after the regime change, the expansion of Avadi Corporation failed to take off as DMK, too, does not want more powers to get converged at one post in this region.

A Dharanitharan, activist and a resident of Avadi said, “The erstwhile area of Avadi special municipality comprising 48 wards had been renamed as corporation. Except for the name  board, nothing has changed in the last two years.” Political observers pointed out that not only AIADMK, the incumbent district secretaries and ministers in the DMK were not interested in conducting direct polls for the posts of mayor.

“Direct elections for mayor post will create a powerful position for an elected representative within and outside the party. Most of the district secretaries are now in charge of two to three assembly constituencies. Any decision on local bodies is taken keeping the political interests of the party,” said Raveendran Duraisamy, a political commentator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu urban local bodies DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu urban local body expansion
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp