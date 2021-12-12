STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu police department is run by DMK, says state BJP chief Annamalai

The higher officials of the Tamil Nadu government have become slaves to the Gopalapuram (the DMK), BJP State president K Annamalai told reporters on Saturday at the TN BJP headquarters. 

CHENNAI: The higher officials of the Tamil Nadu government have become slaves to the Gopalapuram (the DMK), BJP State president K Annamalai told reporters on Saturday at the TN BJP headquarters. Annamalai on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu police department for being partial with arrest of those who made objectionable remarks about the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat and others. He charged that the State police was being run by the IT wing of the DMK. 

Asked about the arrest of Youtuber Maridhas over his comments on the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, Annamalai said, “I will show you around 300 posts on Twitter expressing happiness at the death of General Rawat. Maridhas was arrested under Section 124A of IPC on sedition charges. But, DMK leaders and cadre posted the worst comments about the crash, which would warrant the most stringent IPC Sections. But the DMK ignored all of these comments and arrests only those who question the government.”

According to Annamalai, “The police department is not under DGP C Sylendra Babu. Many recent arrests were not suo motu action taken by the police but based on the complaints of DMK office bearers.” The DGP must appoint a special investigation team and take action against all those who posted objectionable comments on General Bipin Rawat’s death, he added. 

Later, on hearing about the the arrest of Maridhas in another case, Annamalai, in a statement, raised suspicion as to whether the government was preparing to book Maridhas under the Goondas Act. He said he would give evidence of DMK cadre making objectionable remarks and wanted to know if the government would book them under the Goondas Act.

