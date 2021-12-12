Untrained workers, fault in cables caused Madurai flyover collapse: Expert panel

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchy that probed into the collapse of an under-construction flyover in the district, cited fault in hydraulic cables, engaging unskilled labourers and absence of engineer as the reasons for the incident. A labourer had lost his life in the incident that happened on August 28 this year.

The team led by Professor Baskar submitted its report to the officials of NHAI and Collector S Aneesh Shekhar on Saturday. The flyover was part of the Madurai-Natham National Highway project worth Rs 544.23 crore.

In their report, the experts have also given some technical suggestions. “Proper and sufficient training must be given to the labourers who are fixing girders. Hereafter, it should be made mandatory to construct the joining wall before fixing the girder. The construction company needs to get the approval of NHAI expert committee before initiating the construction,” they suggested.

Meanwhile NHAI officials said the suggestions of the report will be implemented on a trial basis within a month. “After getting the approval for the suggestions from the expert panel, we hope to start the remaining work of the Madurai-Natham bridge work. We are expecting to complete the work by June, 2022.,” they said. Speaking to TNIE, Collector S Aneesh Shekar said he is yet to go through the complete report.