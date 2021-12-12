STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Untrained workers, fault in cables caused Madurai flyover collapse: Expert panel

Meanwhile NHAI officials said the suggestions of the report will be implemented on a trial basis within a month.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Flyover

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchy that probed into the collapse of an under-construction flyover in the district, cited fault in hydraulic cables, engaging unskilled labourers and absence of engineer as the reasons for the incident. A labourer had lost his life in the incident that happened on August 28 this year. 

The team led by Professor Baskar submitted its report to the officials of NHAI and Collector S Aneesh Shekhar on Saturday. The flyover was part of the Madurai-Natham National Highway project worth Rs 544.23 crore. 

In their report, the experts have also given some technical suggestions. “Proper and sufficient training must be given to the labourers who are fixing girders. Hereafter, it should be made mandatory to construct the joining wall before fixing the girder. The construction company needs to get the approval of NHAI expert committee before initiating the construction,” they suggested. 

Meanwhile NHAI officials said the suggestions of the report will be implemented on a trial basis within a month. “After getting the approval for the suggestions from the expert panel, we hope to start the remaining work of the Madurai-Natham bridge work. We are expecting to complete the work by June, 2022.,” they said. Speaking to TNIE, Collector S Aneesh Shekar said he is yet to go through the complete report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy flyover collapse NHAI Madurai flyover collapse NIT Tiruchy
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp