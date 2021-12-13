STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11.5 kg of ganja seized at Tamil Nadu's Katpadi railway station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday seized 11.5 kg of ganja from a passenger at Katpadi railway station.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:51 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday seized 11.5 kg of ganja from a passenger at Katpadi railway station. The accused was identified as Babulal Sahu (43) from Odisha, who transported the contraband in Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express. He was carrying two bags that contained 11.5 kg of ganja. He was stopped during a routine inspection.He was arrested and handed over to Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) - Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

