11.5 kg of ganja seized at Tamil Nadu's Katpadi railway station

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday seized 11.5 kg of ganja from a passenger at Katpadi railway station. The accused was identified as Babulal Sahu (43) from Odisha, who transported the contraband in Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express. He was carrying two bags that contained 11.5 kg of ganja. He was stopped during a routine inspection.He was arrested and handed over to Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) - Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A case has been registered and further investigation is on.