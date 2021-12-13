Dancer denied temple entry: HR&CE lodges police plaint

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer was stopped by a resident from entering the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, HR&CE officials from the temple lodged a complaint against the person with the Srirangam police.

Zakir Hussain

According to the complaint lodged by Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner, renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain visited the Srirangam temple on December 10. While the dancer was entering the temple, he was stopped by a resident named Rengaraja Narasimhan from Srirangam near the Kizhi Mandabam, saying that only Hindus are allowed to go beyond that point.

Also, Rengaraja Narasimhan had reportedly verbally abused and forced the dancer to exit the temple. Following this incident, Hussain left the temple.Based on the HR&CE minister’s direction, an inquiry was conducted with the temple staff. The footage from CCTVs on temple premises was also examined.

The temple officials had filed a complaint against Rengaraja Narasimhan on Sunday evening with the city police commissioner. The CCTV footage of the incident had also been attached with the complaint to the authorities, according to sources.