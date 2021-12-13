STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dancer denied temple entry: HR&CE lodges police plaint

The temple officials had filed a complaint against Rengaraja Narasimhan on Sunday evening with the city police commissioner.

Published: 13th December 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchy

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer was stopped by a resident from entering the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, HR&CE officials from the temple lodged a complaint against the person with the Srirangam police. 

Zakir Hussain

According to the complaint lodged by Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner, renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain visited the Srirangam temple on December 10. While the dancer was entering the temple, he was stopped by a resident named Rengaraja Narasimhan from Srirangam near the Kizhi Mandabam, saying that only Hindus are allowed to go beyond that point. 

Also, Rengaraja Narasimhan had reportedly verbally abused and forced the dancer to exit the temple. Following this incident, Hussain left the temple.Based on the HR&CE minister’s direction, an inquiry was conducted with the temple staff. The footage from CCTVs on temple premises was also examined. 

The temple officials had filed a complaint against Rengaraja Narasimhan on Sunday evening with the city police commissioner. The CCTV footage of the incident had also been attached with the complaint to the authorities, according to sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zakir Hussain Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Dancer denied temple entry
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp